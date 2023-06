Photos: Nascar Enjoy Illinois 300 Cup Series at World Wide Technology Raceway

Sunday, May 4, the Nascar 300 Cup Series returned to World Wide Technology Raceway for it’s second year.

The 240-lap race is a new and growing part of Nascar’s Cup Series. Kyle Busch took first place in the race with 59 points, while Denny Hamlin came in second with 51 points.

Check out our photos below.