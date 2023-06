Concert Photos: Dead and Co. at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 8, 2023 at 3:43 pm / by Jeremy Housewright

The Final Tour from Dead and Co. hit a sold-out Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Wednesday night.

John Mayer joined surviving members of The Grateful Dead in front of a packed house of fans.

See our photos below. Photos by Brendon Klohr.