Battlehawks pull out win in final seconds for second straight week

Same outcome. Different game. AJ McCarron did it again for the St. Louis Battlehawks.

The St. Louis quarterback once again, had ice in his veins, probably literally as temps dipped below freezing in Seattle, as he led the team down the field for the winning drive Thursday night.

The Battlehawks got a 44-yard field goal from Donald Hageman as time expired, giving St. Louis a 20-18 win over the Seattle Sea Dragons.

McCarron finished the game 22 of 36 for 180 yards. He had one touchdown pass in the win. While McCarron was sacked five times last week, the offensive line was a bit better, allowing just three sacks this week. Still, the offensive line is a work in progress.

The Battlehawks run game was effective, averaging 4.2 yards per carry, as McCarron led with 41 yards rushing. The team missed starting running back Brian Hill, who was out with a hamstring injury. He should return next week.

Hakeem Butler led all receivers with 4 catches for 61 yards, while Austin Proehl came up big once again, with a clutch catch near the end of the game to put St. Louis in field goal range. Proehl finished with 4 catches for 37 yards. McCarron hit eight different receivers on the night, doing an effective job of spreading the ball out.

While Seattle quarterback Ben DiNucci looked really good at times, tossing two touchdowns, he also had the turnover bug once again. Seattle turned the ball over three times in the loss.

St. Louis, while not dominant, takes care of the football, which pays dividends in the end, as the team has found itself in both games at the end on each occasion. Now at 2-0 on the season, St. Louis will travel to Washington D.C. to take on the D. C. Defenders next Sunday at noon. The game will be on FX.