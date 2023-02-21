The Good Doctor’s Weekly XFL Power Rankings

Each week The Good Doctor will bring you his XFL Power Rankings. Keep an eye out for updates each week. I will break down the good, the bad, and the ugly for each XFL team and preview their upcoming contest.

Week 1 of the XFL is in the books and it’s easy to say that it was a great success. The people definitely smelled what The Rock was cooking! Three of the four games were ultra-competitive and we even got the see the new 4th and 15 option in action in the Battlehawks come back win over the Brahmas.

I give the first week an A- overall. There were a few issues that I had, but overall, I thoroughly enjoyed the gameplay. The quarterback play left a bit to be desired overall, but I am a huge Mahomes fan, so no one can compare to him. However, the offensive line play also seems to be troublesome for some teams, including our hometown Battlehawks. Here are my Power Rankings for Week 1 of the XFL.