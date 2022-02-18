Album Review: Pixies Live In Brixton

After an unpleasant split in 1993 fans of the Pixies were resigned to the fact that the band would never play together again. At the time, the future of the band looked dire. Singer Frank Black was making solo records, Kim Deal was having success with The Breeders and The Amps, while Dave Lovering and Joey Santiago were playing with The Martinis.

As time passed, a Pixies reunion seemed improbable. With four superb albums to their name, they helped map the landscape of America’s indie rock scene of the late 1980s and early 1990s. An influence on Nirvana, The Strokes, Arcade Fire, Radiohead, Pavement, and others, their impact remained immeasurable long after they fractured.

Then, in 2004, everything changed when the frost dissipated within the band. Reunited, they revealed plans for a worldwide tour, including a headlining gig at Coachella. News of the reformation left fans electrified and excited. One highlight of that reunion tour was a four-night residency at the Brixton Academy from June 2-5, 2004.

Eighteen years later, these four seismic shows are now available on CD and Vinyl. Spanning eight colored discs, Live In Brixton is packaged in a slipcase box that includes a 24-page book of artwork, photos, and recollections from fans who attended these historic shows. An exclusive second vinyl box set will also be available from select independent retailers.

Presenting a different setlist every night, the residency featured special moments at each show, including their versions of Neil Young’s Winterlong, Peter Ivers’ In Heaven, and a thrashing version of the Jesus and Mary Chain’s Head On. They also rolled out several songs that were seldom performed live, including Isla De Incanta and Ed Is Dead.

Digging deep into material from each of their albums, concerts include searing versions of Velouria, Gouge Away, and Cactus, along with their seminal hits, Here Come’s Your Man, Gigantic, Monkey Gone to Heaven, and multiple versions of Wave of Mutilation (including the UK Surf version).

Known for their straight down to business kinetic live shows, Live In Brixton captures the raw energy and exuberance of the original lineup. Presented in its entity, the set represents a high-water mark in the band’s illustrious career. It also marks the last time the band’s original lineup toured together.

Releasing on February 25th, Pixies Live in Brixton was mastered by Phil Kinrade at Alchemy Mastering at AIR. For more information visit https://www.pixiesmusic.com.