Win a Virtual Screening of I’M YOUR WOMAN. Out On Prime Video Dec. 11!

Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, December 11th. Enter to win a virtual screening!

Suburban housewife Jean (Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) lives a seemingly easy life, supported by husband Eddie’s (Bill Heck) career as a thief. But when Eddie betrays his partners, Jean and her baby are forced to go on the run, and Eddie’s old friend Cal (Arinzé Kene) is tasked with keeping them safe. After Cal mysteriously disappears, Jean befriends his wife Teri (Marsha Stephanie Blake) and the two women set out on a perilous journey into the heart of Eddie’s criminal underworld. A decidedly female take on crime dramas of the 1970s, I’M YOUR WOMAN is a tale of love, betrayal, motherhood — and what it takes to claim your life as your own.

Enter here: http://amazonscreenings.com/Reviewstl

Winners will be randomly selected on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 and watch during the virtual screening that night at 7pm.