Contests, Movie Screenings
THE SUICIDE SQUAD Opens August 6! Enter to Win Passes to the Advance Screening!
From writer/director James Gunn comes Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero action adventure “The Suicide Squad,” featuring a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup.
Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself).
Enter to win a 4-pack of passes to the Advance Screening for your squad!
To enter the contest, simply tweet @ReviewStLouis on Twitter, or comment on the FB post, who you think will survive at the end of the film. List as many / few as you want!
Screening is Tuesday, August 2 at 7pm. No purchase necessary.
THE SUICIDE SQUAD is out in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6!