THE BAND FEEL: CREATING VINTAGE VIBES, MAKING MODERN MOVES

In an age where music is fragmented into algorithms and fast-scrolling feeds, The Band Feel offers something rare—a visceral, cohesive experience. Their sound may evoke the golden era of rock, but their creative vision spans mediums and generations. Founding member and guitarist, Tyler Armstrong, speaking candidly in a recent interview, offered insight into the group’s artistic ethos, DIY drive, and what lies ahead as their momentum continues to build for the band with a 70s sound, but the drive to make it in a 21st century music business.

From the outset, it’s clear that for The Band Feel, music isn’t just about sound—it’s visual, emotional, immersive. Having grown by over 300,000 followers on social media, along with 45 million social media impressions, The Band Feel is certainly feeling ‘it’ at the moment. With another EP releasing on Friday, the band’s reach will undoubtedly continue to grow.

“Art, music, film, photography… they don’t have to be separated,” Tyler explains. “That’s the great thing about being in a band—we can create in all those areas.”

The band’s artwork, often evoking a retro 60s–70s feel, isn’t just aesthetic nostalgia—it’s an extension of their message and identity.

The band’s newest video, Shoal Creek, recently released, has already amassed over 30,000 views on YouTube alone, in just a few days. Their music videos echo that multidisciplinary ambition. Shot by longtime collaborator Cameron Ahlvers of The Shift Agency, each project is a different creative challenge.

“The Shoal Creek video was super simple,” Tyler recalls. “We shot it at my studio in Alton, with just some painter’s tarps, haze, and great lighting.”

In contrast, story-driven videos like Goodbye Virginia required days of planning, though Tyler laughs at the idea of them being truly organized.

Not every video is a blockbuster production. The band has experimented with Super 8 film and minimal gear, creating poignant lyric videos and indie-style visuals that still resonate deeply.

“Sometimes it’s just Cameron and me figuring it out on the fly,” Tyler says. “But it works.”

The last time the band was seen playing in St. Louis was at an opening gig for the legendary band, ZZ Top, at the Factory. On May 17, the band will grace the stage of Delmar Hall. It will be the first time playing at the venue for the group, as well as the band’s biggest headlining gig to date. The stage is where The Band Feel’s real magic unfolds. Tyler draws a sharp contrast between playing support slots—typically 30 to 45 minutes—and the expansive, 100-minute headlining sets.

“You can treat it like a movie or one long piece of music,” he says. “We even include a full acoustic set during our shows.”

That extra time allows the band to experiment and evolve. Songs like Goodbye Virginia, which clocks in at four minutes on the album, stretch to seven minutes live.

“You need to play songs out and let them grow,” Armstrong adds. “It’s part of the process.”

With a sound that echoes that of Rush or even Led Zeppelin, one may assume the crowd attending a concert for The Band Feel would be comprised of those who were teenagers in the 70s. While that does hold true, the audiences are as diverse as their sound. Tyler notes a 50/50 split between young fans and those over 65.

“It’s working, whatever it is,” he says with a smile. “We’re hitting something that’s needed right now—a big niche across generations.”

While younger fans arrive wide-eyed and ready, winning over older, classic-rock veterans—like at a recent ZZ Top show—can be a tougher task. Still, they manage to pull standing ovations.

“That was a close call,” Tyler jokes. “But they came around.”

As far as long-term goals, Tyler’s take is grounded but ambitious. A record deal isn’t off the table—“if it’s the right one”—but the band is wary of losing creative control.

“We’re doing this on our own right now,” he says. “And it’s working.”

Bigger venues, more immersive experiences, and strategic growth are all in the cards.

“We’re not trying to be lackadaisical about anything,” Tyler explains. “You’ve got to roll with the changes, like Kevin Cronin says.”

With summer on the horizon, the band is eyeing key festival dates. Tyler teases unannounced shows in July and confirms appearances at Rocklahoma and Bourbon & Beyond, two of the country’s most respected rock festivals.

“We’re still new to that world, but we’re excited,” he says. “We don’t want to hit every festival all at once. You’ve got to leave something for next year.”

There are still a few tickets left for The Band Feel’s show at Delmar Hall on May 17. Showtime is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 day of show. Hounds and Emily Wallace are also on the bill.