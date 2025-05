Spiritbox brought their unique brand of metal and a fantastic stage performance to the Pagaent Tuesday night. Courtney’s vocals were spot on and Zev Roses brutal drum beats kept the crowd constantly engaged during their St Louis stop on the Tsunami Sea tour. Their set included 16 songs from a number of albums keeping a good balance.

Loathe (Liverpool) and Dying Wish (Portland) performed well in the opening slots, each bringing a unique angle to metal and revving the crowd into a frenzy.

