Trivium, Bullet for My Valentine and friends take over The Factory with sweet metal sounds

By Cassie Maag

Twenty years ago, two landmark albums were released, “Ascendancy” by Trivium and “The Poison” by Bullet for My Valentine. To celebrate the anniversary of both bands albums The Poison Ascendancy Tour was born. April 29, 2025, fans gathered at The Factory in Chesterfield, MO for a sold-out show, and that for many a night to travel back and reminisce about the early 2000s metalcore scene. As both iconic albums celebrated 20th anniversaries, co-headliners Trivium and Bullet for My Valentine played the albums in entirety, opening were veterans August Burns Red as well as Bleed from Within.

Kicking off the night was the Scottish powerhouse Bleed from Within. Their explosive set immediately amped up the energy in the room, playing some of their latest tracks from the album “Zenith”. They went on to prove to many that the Scottish metal scene is a serious force to be reckoned with. Bleed from Within definitely set the tone for the rest of the night and had gained some new fans as well.

As the lights dimmed, a familiar intro played, August Burns Red had fans pumped playing System of a Down’s “Chop Suey”. Known for their technical skill and powerful performances, founded in 2003 the Lancaster, PA band took over the stage with immense energy that had everyone’s attention. From start to finish, the crowd was hooked, enjoying classic tracks like “Composure,” “White Washed,” and “Exhumed.” August Burns Red reminded fans why they continue to remain a respected name in the metalcore genre.

Next up was Bullet for My Valentine, taking the stage as a nostalgic video montage that was reminiscent of their rise during “The Poison” era of the mid-2000s as the fans were cheering & screaming in anticipation. Hailing from the UK, Matthew Tuck(vocals/guitar), Michael Paget(lead guitar), Jason Bowld(drums) and Jamie Mathias(bass) entered the dark stage. BFMV wasted no time unleashing a sea of crowd surfing fans that was also fueled by animated visuals and lighting color shifts that added even more intensity to their set. Some favorites of The Poison’s anthems are “Suffocating Under Words of Sorrow (What Can I Do),” “All These Things I Hate (Revolve Around Me),” and their breakout hit “Tears Don’t Fall,” in which Tuck mentioned the song had changed everything for them and helped launch their risen into the scene. creating an unforgettable experience for fans.

Trivium took to the dark stage. As the “Ascendancy” album cover lit up, stone walls and lanterns also painted a powerful scene behind them. A reflection of the album’s feelings of inner struggle, chaos, and rebirth.

Orlando, FL natives Trivium, led by vocalist and guitarist Matt Heafy, Corey Beaulieu(guitarist), Paul Gregoletto(bassist) and Alex Bent(drummer) did not disappoint with their well-known technical and entertaining stage presence. Heafy’s vocals alternated between melodic and guttural growls with ease. Each song offered raw emotion, taking fans on a journey with personal and social struggles as Heafy had hoped his fans would resonate with when the album was made. Trivium delivered fan favorites from the album including “Pull Harder on the Strings of Your Martyr”, “Like Light to the Flies”, “A Gunshot to the Head of Trepidation”, and of course “Ascendancy”.

Overall, The Poisoned Ascendancy Tour proved to be a success reminding fans of how far they have come. Each band brought an intense set, engaging stage presence, and best of all a memorable night for metalcore fans alike.

