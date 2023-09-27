Sports: St. Louis Blues defeat Blue Jackets, 3-2 in preseason tilt

The St. Louis Blues got 20 saves from goalie Malcolm Subban on Tuesday night, in a 3-2 win over Columbus. Subban has now stopped 50 of 54 shots during the preseason.

The Blues scored all three goals in the first period, as Jakub Vrana scored the first goal of the evening. Isaac Ratcliffe and Oscar Sundqvist each added goals later in the first period.

The Blues will be in action on Saturday night in Independence.

Check out our photos below.

Photos by Jerry McGrath.