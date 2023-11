Sports Photos: St. Louis Blues vs Nashville Predators at Enterprise Center

November 27, 2023 at 8:56 am / by Jeremy Housewright

The St. Louis Blues fell to Nashville, 8-3, on November 24 at Enterprise Center.

Ryan O’Reilly scored for the Predators in his return to St. Louis.

The Blues fell to 10-8-1 on the season.

Photos by Connor Hamilton.