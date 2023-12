Sports Photos: St. Louis Blues vs Detroit Red Wings at Enterprise Center

December 14, 2023 at 10:39 am / by Jeremy Housewright

The St. Louis Blues dropped a contest to Detroit, 6-4, on Tuesday, December 12.

The loss dropped the Blues record to 13-14-1 on the season.

Head Coach, Craig Berube, was fired after the loss. Berube led the Blues to the 2019 Stanley Cup.

Photos by Connor Hamilton.