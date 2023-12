Sports Photos: St. Louis Blues vs Buffalo Sabres at Enterprise Center

December 4, 2023 at 11:18 am / by Jeremy Housewright

On Nov. 30, the Blues earned a 6-4 win over Buffalo.

Brayden Schenn and Jake Neighbours each scored twice, and Jordan Binnington stopped 42 shots in the win.

Check out our photos below.

Photos by Connor Hamilton.