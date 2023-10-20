Sports Photos: St. Louis Blues vs Arizona Coyotes at Enterprise Center

The Blues fell to the Coyotes, 6-2, on Thursday night at Enterprise Center.

St. Louis (1-1-1) came out flat and the Coyotes (2-2) came out firing on all cylinders, blowing out the Note in the second home contest of the season.

Jakub Vrana had a goal and an assist to lead the Blues, while Sammy Blais scored in the third period. The Coyotes had goals by six different players in the blowout.

The Blues will be in action at home on Saturday night against the Penguins.

Check out our photos below. Photos by Connor Hamilton.