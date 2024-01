Sports Photos: SLU Men’s Basketball vs St. Joseph’s at Chaifetz Arena

January 13, 2024 at 8:48 am / by Jeremy Housewright

The Billikens defeated St. Joes 88-85 on January 10.

The win improved the Billikens record to 8-8 on the season.

Gibson Jimerson led SLU with 27 points.

Check out our photos below.

Photos by Sam Simon.