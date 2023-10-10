Sports Photos: Mizzou Madness Basketball

Photos by Sam Simon.

Fans got their first look at the 2023-24 Missouri basketball programs as Mizzou Madness returned to the historic Columns for a second-straight year.

As a tipoff to the 2023-24 campaign, Mizzou Madness was hosted in partnership with the University of Missouri campus, a basketball court was placed on the Francis Quadrangle in front of the Columns and Jesse Hall.

Both men’s and women’s basketball teams were introduced and participated in interactive games with members of the audience. Additionally, the event featured a live DJ, interactive games, food vendors and a laser show.

Check out our photos below.