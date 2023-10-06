THE BURIAL Opens In Select Theaters October 6, and Prime Video October 13

Enter to Win Passes to the Advance Screening!

Inspired by true events, when a handshake deal goes sour, funeral homeowner Jeremiah O’Keefe (Academy Award winner Tommy Lee Jones) enlists charismatic, smooth-talking attorney Willie E. Gary (Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx) to save his family business. Tempers flare and laughter ensues as the unlikely pair bond while exposing corporate corruption and racial injustice in this inspirational, triumphant story.

To enter the contest, simply visit the contest link:

https://amazonscreenings.com/GhKyu62146

No purchase necessary, valid within the United States.

Directed by Maggie Betts

Story by Doug Wright

Screenplay by Doug Wright and Maggie Betts

Based on The New Yorker article by Jonathan Harr

Cast Tommy Lee Jones, Jamie Foxx, Jurnee Smollett, Mamoudou Athie, Pamela Reed, with Bill Camp, and Alan Ruck

Produced by Celine Rattray, p.g.a., Trudie Styler, p.g.a., Jamie Foxx, p.g.a., Datari Turner, p.g.a., Jenette Kahn, p.g.a., Adam Richman, p.g.a., Bobby Shriver, p.g.a.

Runtime 126 min

Rated R