Robert Thomas scored the overtime winner, as the Blues kept on winning, defeating Pittsburgh 5-4 in overtime.

The Blues are now 42-28-7 on the season. The 11 wins tie a franchise record for St. Louis.

Jake Neighbors also scored twice in the game for St. Louis. Joel Hofer made 24 saves for the Blues.

The win was also the 10th straight win at home for St. Louis, a new record.

Photos by Jerry McGrath.