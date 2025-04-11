Boston University to face Western Michigan Saturday night at Enterprise in battle for NCAA championship

The 2025 Frozen Four featured a little bit of everything for the sports fan on Thursday night.

Newcomer, Western Michigan, got a pair of goals from Owen Michaels, in a stunning 3-2 upset over Denver in double overtime. Meanwhile, Boston University will get a chance to take home the program’s first national title in 16 years on Saturday night. The Terriers defeated Penn State 3-1 behind goals from Jack Hughes and Cole Eiserman.

In the first game, Western Michigan looked to have the game in hand, up 2-0, but Denver stormed back in the third period, tying the game. The double-overtime thriller was without a doubt the game of the night and maybe of the year for NCAA men’s hockey.

Boston University hasn’t played in a title game in 10 years, while Western Michigan will look to take home the school’s first championship.

Gametime is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. tomorrow night at Enterprise Center. If you don’t have a ticket, that’s too bad, because the game is already a sell-out. You can catch all the action on ESPN.

Check out photos from the double-overtime thriller below. Watch for game two photos later today. All photos courtesy of Paul Baillargeon.