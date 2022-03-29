Preview: Rupi Kaur Coming to Stifel Theatre on May 16

Rupi Kaur – author, poet, illustrator, and photographer whose collection of works (Milk and Honey, The Sun and Her Flowers, and Home Body) have topped the bestseller charts – will be performing in St. Louis on May 16 at Stifel Theatre.

With her work being a collection of poetry and images, Kaur has made monumental strides in both the literary and modern-day poetry communities. Her work, so fresh and unique, should be added to any required modern canon of works. The live performance, which will be a captivating spoken-word experience, will be one you won’t want to miss – with Kaur’s poignant and sharp words exploring themes of trauma, love, mental health, healing, relationships, and strength. Rupi Kaur saw her rise in popularity on Instagram, and was soon established as one of the most popular ‘Instapoets.’ Her work has been published in over 42 languages, and is celebrated around the globe.

Tickets to the event can be found through Ticketmaster. For more information, visit RupiKaur.com.