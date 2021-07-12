Posted: July 12, 2021 at 1:38 pm / by Kevin Brackett / comments (0)
OLD Opens July 23! Enter to Win a Pass to the Advance Screening!
THIS SUMMER, TAKE A TRIP FROM M. NIGHT SHYAMALAN. UNIVERSAL PICTURES PRESENTS THE MOST TERRIFYING THRILLER OF THE YEAR! OLD. RATED PG-13. SEE IT IN THEATERS JULY 23RD.
A thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly reducing their entire lives into a single day.
Cast: Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Thomasin McKenzie
Director: M. Night Shyamalan
Enter below for a chance to win a pass good for two to see OLD:
OLD Opens in theaters everywhere JULY 23!
