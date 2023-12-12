Movie Review: ‘The Iron Claw,’ starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White

Writer/Director Sean Durkin has crafted a stellar, yet brutally difficult to watch film in The Iron Claw.

The film excels on nearly all levels, telling heartbreaking story of the Von Erich’s.

For those who do not know wrestling, the Von Erich family ruled the wrestling scene in the 80s. The movie tells the story of David, Kerry, Kevin, and Mike Von Erich, 4 of the 6 sons of Fritz Von Erich, who was also a professional wrestler. 5 of 6 of the Von Erich’s sons passed away before the age of 33. Jack Jr. the first Von Erich child, passed away at the age of 6 after being shocked and accidentally drowning in a puddle of water in 1959. Son, Chris, is left out of the film, which has angered some. Durkin explained that this was due to time restraints. Chris passed due to suicide 18 days before his 22nd birthday. Not including Chris seems less of an overlook, but more of a mercy move, keeping the audience from having to endure one more tragedy.

Fritz, masterfully played by Holt McCallany, is nothing short of a lunatic when it comes to pushing his boys to be NWA champion. Fritz never got the opportunity to win the title, which at the time was the biggest title in Professional Wrestling, so he pushed his sons to the limit to be at the top of the wrestling industry. It’s clear from the film that Fritz loved his sons, but his drive to have his family on top of the wrestling industry drove him to push them like a deranged madman. McCallany is perfection in the role. If he does not receive an Academy Award nomination for Supporting Actor, it will be a crime.

As good as McCallany is, there is no doubt about it that The Iron Claw is Zac Efron’s movie. Efron is ripped beyond belief for the role of Kevin Von Erich, the only son to survive. He, along with all the actors in the film show the human and loving side to these men who were sometimes seen as nothing more than pieces of meat in a ring, beating each other senseless for the entertainment of blood-thirsty fans.

Kevin is an up-and-coming pro wrestler who excels in the ring due to his athletic ability and superhuman build, but struggles in the department of acting, this holds him back from becoming a television superstar in the industry with the likes of Ric Flair and Harley Race. Kevin tries to be the protector of his younger brothers, often realizing that Fritz is pushing them too hard. He actually tries to tell his mother, but she shrugs it off, telling him to take it up with his father.

Fritz pushes his son David, played by Harris Dickinson, likely the best wrestler in the family, to be NWA Champion. David then goes on the road for a feud with then champion, Ric Flair. Unfortunately, David dies in his hotel room. It was said at the time that David had a medical issue, but Flair later said David was taking a lot of pills and likely overdosed.

Following David’s death, Fritz gives Kerry and Kevin both the choice of who will become NWA champion. Kerry, played by Jeremy Allen White, gets the shot. Kerry, who eventually worked his way to the WWF, becomes champion, only to suffer a life-altering tragedy. While most people would find a new line of work after a tragedy like Kerry endures, he continues to wrestle, despite unbearable pain.

Allen White is also great in his first mainstream film. He is bulked up as well for the role. Perhaps one of my only criticisms of the film is that his role seemed underwritten. There were many layers to Kerry’s story, some never mentioned in the movie, that would have made the character even more interesting in the film. Despite being underwritten, Allen White is sensational in the role.

One of the more heartbreaking stories of the film is that of the son Michael. Stanley Simons plays Michael, who should have never ventured into the wrestling business. Michael wants to have a career in music, but Fritz has other plans. The young and inexperienced wrestler tags with Kevin but suffers an arm injury. While in surgery, he nearly dies, leading to other health issues. Michael’s story is perhaps the most tragic tale of the brothers, as he never wanted to be a wrestler, but Fritz’s bullish ways, forced him into the business.

Kevin, himself, starts to believe his family is actually cursed, only to have his wife, played by Lily James, tell him there are no such thing as curses. James doesn’t get much time on-screen, but the dinner conversation between her and Efron, is one of the more lighthearted moments in the film, leading you to understand why a woman would marry into a family with so many red flags.

While The Iron Claw is a film that has wrestling in it and is centered around a family that is consumed by the business, make no mistake, it’s not a wrestling movie. Now, the wrestling scenes are beautifully shot and choreographed thanks to the help of real pro wrestlers such as Chavo Guerrero Jr. who helped choreograph the scenes. In the end, this film is about family, and the relationship of the brothers.

Durkin manages to intertwine the reality of pro wrestling and life inside and outside the ring, showing that many times, life outside the ring is usually more dangerous for these gladiators of the squared circle. Efron, shines in the role of his career. He should absolutely receive an Oscar nod for Best Actor. The fact that the Golden Globe nominations have overlooked The Iron Claw is comical and shows just how out of touch many of the voters are.

In closing, professional wrestling can be exciting, emotional, and joyful, which is why so many fans love the art form today. For all the loveable stories of The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Hulk Hogan, there are also the tragedies of Chris Benoit, Owen Hart, and the Von Erich family. The Iron Claw shows that while some may thumb their nose at pro wrestling, there is much more to pro wrestling than what happens in the ring, and it isn’t always pretty.

The Iron Claw gets an A-. It’s in theaters on December 22.