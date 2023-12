Divine Sorrow, Split 66 and Torchlight Parade at Red Flag

December 12, 2023 at 9:02 am / by Jeremy Housewright

Divine Sorrow, Split 66 and Torchlight Parade played a show at Red Flag on Friday, December 8th.

The show was a fundraiser for Toys for Tots.

Check out the photos below.

Photos by Jerry McGrath.

Torchlight Parade-

Split 66-

Divine Sorrow-