Movie Review: Bloodshot; Starring Vin Diesel, Guy Pearce

If you thought Vin Diesel’s The Pacifier was bad, wait until you get a look at Bloodshot, his latest stinker.

Calling this turd bad is an understatement. If I could have walked out, I would have.

Perhaps the story sounds good on paper: Diesel is a super-powered, unstoppable soldier who is out for revenge. Could have been a great R-rated blood and guts filled action flick, but instead we get a PG:13, bomb that gives the audience nothing new.

Diesel plays Ray Garrison, who believes his wife was murdered. After being murdered himself, he is revived by Guy Pearce. Just think Pearce’s role in Iron Man 3, and you get exactly that in Bloodshot. How original.

Pearce resurrects Garrison and gives him superpowers. The nanobots in his blood now give him superhuman strength and healing capabilities. After breaking out of the facility he’s in, he reaps some havoc and his brain is erased. I won’t give you much more of the paper thin plot.

This film is a mess. Everyone just seems wrong for their role. Diesel, while he has made a career for himself as Dom Toretto of the Fast and Furious franchise, he’s nothing short of bad in Bloodshot. This may be one of the worst films of the year and it’s just March. For Diesel’s sake, let’s hope FF 9 is a hit, or his career could be on a used car lot.

Bloodshot gets a fast and furious F.