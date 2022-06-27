MGK’s new Hulu doc hits all the right notes

I have to admit that I have been a fan of Machine Gun Kelly’s rap career for some time.

After seeing him open for Limp Bizkit several years ago, I knew he was a star in the making. Little did I know that his star would shine brightest as an alternative rock star.

The rapper from Cleveland who had developed respectable following, blew up seemingly overnight during the pandemic. The music business hasn’t seen a rise of a star like this in quite sometime.

Nonetheless, MGK’s switch to rock-pop wasn’t a smooth one. The singer was met with haters and backlash, much of it undeserved.

In the new Hulu documentary, Life in Pink, fans get a glimpse into the chaotic life of Colson Baker and his attempt to deal with not just his new found superstardom, but raising a young daughter, his ongoing battle with drugs, mental illness and a very public relationship with actress Megan Fox. If it seems like a lot, it is. The 32-year-old singer who now owns a pair of number one albums, both of which are alt rock albums, even speaks of contemplating suicide by putting a shotgun in his mouth.

Baker goes back home to Cleveland during the documentary, showing his roots. He also speaks on his fragile relationship with his father, whom passed away from a prolonged illness.

MGK, like many, is a tortured soul. He pours his soul into his music and had to learn to let the haters hate. At one point in the film after obsessing endlessly about his second rock album, Mainstream Sellout, debuting at top of the charts, he gets word that it did. Baker sits quietly at a table, continuing to work. He admits he has traded his drug habit for a nonstop work habit.

Fans will get to see a lot of behind the scenes footage of Baker and Fox. It’s clear the pair are nearly inseparable. In fact, Fox and his young daughter appear to be two people who can keep Baker from going off the deep end and succumbing to his own demons.

Kudos to MGK for allowing cameras such intimate access to him and his inner circle. Life in Pink is really a fascinating look into one of the more controversial and captivating stars of the last few years, along with his grappling with the highs and lows of almost instant superstardom that came during the pandemic.

Life in Pink gets an A-.