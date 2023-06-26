Posted: June 26, 2023 at 1:39 pm / by Kevin Brackett / comments (0)
Movie News
Mel Brooks to Be Honored With Oscar at 2023 Governors Awards
On Monday, writer/director Larry Karaszewski (Dolemite Is My Name, Ed Wood) took to social media to post a photo with legendary “writer/director/producer/genius” Mel Brooks – announcing the filmmaker would be receiving an Honorary Oscar for his work in film at this year’s Governors Awards.
Brooks joins Angela Bassett and Carol Littleton in receiving the award at this year’s ceremony, taking place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Nov. 18. Michelle Satter, founding director of the Sundance Institute’s Feature Film Program, will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.
Photo: Larry Karaszewski/Twitter