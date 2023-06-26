Mel Brooks to Be Honored With Oscar at 2023 Governors Awards

On Monday, writer/director Larry Karaszewski (Dolemite Is My Name, Ed Wood) took to social media to post a photo with legendary “writer/director/producer/genius” Mel Brooks – announcing the filmmaker would be receiving an Honorary Oscar for his work in film at this year’s Governors Awards.

Brooks joins Angela Bassett and Carol Littleton in receiving the award at this year’s ceremony, taking place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Nov. 18. Michelle Satter, founding director of the Sundance Institute’s Feature Film Program, will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Nobody loves the movies more than Mel Brooks. So happy to announce he’s receiving the Honorary Oscar at this years Governors Awards! Writer/Director/Producer/Actor/Genius and all around great guy – Mel Brooks is the King! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kuXVuhPeez — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) June 26, 2023

Photo: Larry Karaszewski/Twitter