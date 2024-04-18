Interview: WWE Superstar Liv Morgan talks meeting fans, the draft, traveling and more

In the world of WWE, one of the most popular female wrestlers at the moment happens to be a 29-year-old former competitive cheerleader and model, Liv Morgan.

Morgan, who signed with the WWE in 2014, first gained popularity in 2015 on NXT, as a part of a faction with Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan. In 2021, Morgan would join the Raw brand, and the rest is history. The New Jersey native made history, winning the 2022 Money in the Bank match and then cashing in at the end of the evening, taking out Ronda Rousey to become WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion.

Morgan, now on the Raw brand, will be part of the show on Monday, April 29, when Raw stops at T-Mobile Center. That evening will be the second night of the WWE Draft, which begins Friday, April 26, on Smackdown.

“This is the start of what is to come for the rest of the year,” Morgan said. “It’s exciting because it’s like one chapter closes and you open the book to a new one.”

Morgan has found herself entrenched in feuds with multiple women in the WWE as she has begun what she has titled the “Revenge Tour.” At Royal Rumble in January, Morgan eliminated newly acquired star Jade Cargill, leaving some to wonder if the two may come face-to-face sometime down the road.

“I mean anything is a possibility,” Morgan said. “There’s a good chance, but right now we are on separate brands. You may see that change with the draft; you just never know. You will have to watch me.”

Along with taking out Cargill at the Rumble, Morgan has also gone after the Women’s Champion, Rhea Ripley, taking out the superstar, forcing her to relinquish the title due to injury. This is something that Morgan said is right up there with her winning the title at Money in the Bank.

“I cannot tell a lie,” she said. “I feel like, taking out Rhea Ripley, that might have surpassed it.”

One face that had not been seen around WWE for a while was Stephanie McMahon. McMahon had long been a staunch supporter of the WWE Women’s Revolution. At WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, McMahon was seen at the Hall of Fame ceremony. This not only excited millions of fans, but Morgan and many of the female competitors.

“It was so amazing to see Stephanie,” Morgan said. “She is so beautiful, she is so inspirational, she is such a role model for women in a professional atmosphere. We all look up to her. It was so amazing to see her, she looked so cool.”

At WrestleMania 40, a lot was said about the WWE being in a ‘New Era’, something that fans have welcomed with open arms. Many changes have been made to the product, including a smaller entrance stage and the way the product is shot. On a recent Raw, there was a one camera, continuous shot of Jey Uso walking from the ring to the back to meet Sami Zayn, who was then followed through the crowd to the ring. This shot has garnered a lot of praise for its creativity and fresh look.

“It’s refreshing that we are shaking things up,” Morgan said. “We’re trying new things and it’s working. The WWE Universe loves that we’re adding more realism. The shots are very continuous now, where you can see the segments kind of roll right into one another with the same camera. I think that’s really cool.”

Along with performing for the fans, Morgan makes frequent appearances, taking photos and signing autographs for fans who wait in long lines to meet their favorite WWE Superstar. Morgan said she realizes how big of a role the fans play in not just her success, but the company’s success.

“The WWE Universe is the heart and soul of what we do, they’re the everything of what we do,” she said. “For me, personally, I love it. I love meeting fans and see them as friends. It’s special to get into the cities that we go to and meet the fans.”

Of course, one of the downsides of the pro wrestling business, for some, can be the travel. WWE Superstars know this struggle all too well. With upcoming shows in France, the UK and Saudi Arabia, the company will be racking up the frequent flyer miles.

“If you ask five different people, you might get five different answers. I think this is case by case,” Morgan said. “I feel like for me, I love what I do so much, so it’s so easy. I love every aspect of working for WWE. I don’t mind the time away, so that makes it easy. Granted, I don’t have kids at home. I can imagine that’s harder. For me, I’m just like byeee!”

While Morgan ranks winning the title as one of her career moments, I asked her that if she were to win it again, would she rank it over the first win?

“I guess we will have to wait and see, I don’t know,” Morgan said. “Like I said, taking out Rhea, is kind of trumping Money in the Bank. I guess I will know in the moment.”

When asked if Morgan will be watching her back once Ripley returns from injury, she didn’t seem too worried.

“No, I think my back is going to be pretty covered,” she confidently replied.

Make sure to catch Liv Morgan and all the other WWE Raw Superstars as Monday Night Raw stops at the T-Mobile Center on Monday, April 29. For tickets, visit https://www.axs.com/events/519703/wwe-monday-night-raw-tickets?skin=tmobilecenter&tags=tmobilecenterweb