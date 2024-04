Concert Photos: First 2 Eleven at Blueberry Hill with Brooke Surgener and Daytona Beach 2000

April 17, 2024 at 3:17 pm / by Jeremy Housewright

First 2 Eleven, a cover band out of Erie, Pa, played a show at Blueberry Hill on Tuesday, April 16. The band was joined by Brooke Surgener and Daytona Beach 2000.

Check out our photos below.

Photos by Jerry McGrath.

-Brooke Surgener

– Daytona Beach 2000

– First 2 Eleven