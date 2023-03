Interview: Brian Van Arden of The Verve Pipe

The Verve Pipe has been around for nearly 30 years now. Lead singer and co-founder Brian Van Arden recently spoke with ReviewStl about the band’s upcoming show at The City Winery on Thursday, March 23 at 8 p.m. Tickets are still available for the show by going to citywinery.com/stlouis. Check out the video of the interview.

https://youtu.be/Nsv7Vxaxo0M