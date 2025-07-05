From Art Teacher to Firefighter: Lane Carl Inspires Kids with Her New Book, “Indie Becomes an Engineer”

Before she ever picked up a firehose or backed a fire engine into a bay, Lane Carl was standing at a whiteboard, colored pencils in hand, teaching art to elementary students. Today, she’s still using those pencils—but now to inspire children through her hand-illustrated children’s book series, Indie Adventures.

Her latest release, Indie Becomes an Engineer, follows Indie, a young firefighter, as she learns how to drive and operate a firetruck. It’s a heartfelt and educational story that mirrors Carl’s own journey from the classroom to the firehouse—a journey she never expected to take.

“I knew very little about the fire service until the age of 34 when I joined the fire academy,” said Carl, now a firefighter and paramedic with the Rock Community Fire Protection District. “Now I can’t imagine doing anything else.”

Carl’s book, written and illustrated entirely by her, is aimed at readers in kindergarten through fifth grade. It’s more than just a firehouse adventure—it’s a story about mentorship, growth, and the courage to try something new.

“This book is all about learning from those that came before you,” she said. “On-the-job training is such a valuable way to grow. I’ve been incredibly lucky to be surrounded by people who have taken the time to teach me. I wanted to bring that mentorship into the book.”

The dedication page reflects that spirit—Carl hand-drew her entire crew as a tribute to those who’ve supported her.

While Carl is now fully immersed in firefighting, her creative roots run deep. She previously taught art for three years before entering the fire academy and always had a love for drawing. That passion was rekindled during her early days at the firehouse, and soon colleagues began encouraging her to share her story.

“I’d tell people how I went from teaching to firefighting, and they’d say, ‘That’s such a good story—you should write a book.’ Eventually, I thought, why not?”

Her first book, Yeah, I Can Do That, introduced Indie and encouraged kids to explore new things with confidence. Her newest book goes a step further by showing that success often includes failure—and that’s okay.

“Children need to see that it’s okay to struggle and still succeed,” Carl said. “Indie fails in this book. She gets things wrong, but she keeps showing up and learning. That’s how we grow.”

In an era dominated by digital illustration and AI art, Carl’s hand-drawn style stands out. Each page of Indie Becomes an Engineer was outlined in pen and filled in with colored pencil—an intentional, “old-school” approach that brings warmth and authenticity.

“People ask me all the time, ‘Did you really draw all this?’ And yes, I did,” she said proudly. “I’m really proud of that.”

While the official book signing isn’t until August 9, buzz around the book is already building. Carl shared that a friend’s daughter, upon hearing the title, lit up and said, “Wait, like an actual firefighter like she dreamed about?” That kind of reaction makes it all worthwhile.

“I do this for fun and for children,” Carl said. “If they can enjoy it and take something from it, that’s a win. I didn’t grow up knowing anyone in the fire service. This is my way of showing kids that it’s a real, exciting, and fulfilling career—even if it wasn’t on their radar before.”

With plans for school visits and a third book already in the brainstorming stage, Carl isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Her mission remains clear: to empower kids with stories that blend imagination with real-world courage.

“Even if a call doesn’t seem like an emergency to us, it doesn’t mean it’s not an emergency to the person who called,” Carl said. “That’s a message I want kids to hear, too.”

Meet the Author:

Lane Carl will host a book signing for Indie Becomes an Engineer on Friday, August 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 3749 Telegraph Road in Arnold.

Buy the Book:

Order your copy at www.ffindieadventures.com