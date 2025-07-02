A rebirth for a fledgling franchise; new dinosaur film roars

By: Samantha Pearlman, ReviewSTL.com

The Jurassic franchise roars back to life with Jurassic Park – Rebirth, a smart, suspenseful, and visually jaw-dropping new installment that honors the legacy of the original while forging bold new ground.

I had the chance to see Rebirth ahead of its official release, and it’s safe to say: this is the sequel fans have been waiting for.

The film follows a high-stakes mission to a remote island where a team of elite specialists is hired to extract dinosaur DNA for a potentially life-saving pharmaceutical breakthrough. At the center of it all is covert operative Zora Bennett, played with grit and intensity by Scarlett Johansson. She’s joined by Mahershala Ali as the stoic and strategic Duncan Kincaid, and Jonathan Bailey as Henry Loomis, a brilliant paleontologist with a deep respect for the creatures they encounter.

What starts as a science-driven mission quickly escalates into a survival story when a family — shipwrecked near the island — gets caught in the crossfire. As the team delves deeper into the facility, they discover something far more dangerous than dinosaur DNA: a dark secret buried since the fall of the original Jurassic Park.

Director Gareth Edwards masterfully balances the awe of dinosaur encounters with the creeping dread of corporate greed and genetic tampering. Impressively, the film also sprinkles in moments of well-timed humor—providing just enough levity to balance the tension without undercutting the stakes. It’s funny at times in a natural, character-driven way that keeps things grounded and human.

The standout here is Johansson, who brings a grounded strength to Zora that anchors the film. Ali and Bailey provide both gravitas and humanity, while the family subplot adds a heartfelt layer to the chaos.

Visually, the film is stunning. From raptor chases in overgrown laboratories to tense standoffs in flooded tunnels, the set pieces deliver on spectacle without sacrificing emotional depth.

Now, it’s worth noting that some viewers may feel this series should have ended with its earlier installments. There’s an ongoing debate about whether revisiting the Jurassic world does more harm than good. But in my opinion, Rebirth is a well-done addition to the franchise—one that feels purposeful rather than forced.

Fans of the franchise will appreciate the respectful nods to the original—there are plenty of Easter eggs and subtle callbacks — but Rebirth also works as a standalone adventure. It feels fresh, urgent, and relevant in today’s age of scientific advancement and ethical gray areas.

Jurassic Park – Rebirth is more than just another dino-thriller. It’s a smart, character-driven sci-fi adventure that respects its roots while daring to ask: just because we can bring dinosaurs back… should we keep doing it?

Rating: ★★★★½ (4.5/5)

Don’t miss this one when it hits theaters — it’s a wild, thought-provoking, and surprisingly funny ride from start to finish.