Fan Expo St. Louis Makes Exciting Debut This Week!

Fans of comics, movies, animation, and everything pop culture have been anxiously awaiting the premiere of Fan Expo St. Louis, arriving at the America’s Center downtown this Friday through Saturday (May 13-15).

Last year it was announced that Wizard World was joining the Fan Expo Family, hence the new name – and plenty of fantastic guests and events throughout the weekend. Celebrity guests like Ron Perlman, Kevin Smith, Carl Weathers, William Shatner, and Michael Rooker are a part of the lineup this year. Voice talents including Billy West, Luci Christian, Nolan North, Rob Paulsen, Rodger Bumpass, Kira Buckland, and many more will be ready to meet fans and sign autographs.

The aforementioned Kevin Smith will be a part of a rare CLERKS reunion, joined by co-stars Jason Mewes, Brian O’Halloran, Jeff Anderson, and Trevor Fehrman for photo-ops. The Jay and Silent Bob actors will also be hosting a special ticketed event on Saturday night – THE JAY AND SILENT BOB SHOW, with tickets starting at $29 each.

In addition to the all-star guests, there will be several exciting events like the cosplay contest, celebrity panels, gaming competitions, and much more! For the entire schedule and purchase tickets for photo ops and autographs in advance, visit fanexpohq.com/fanexpostlouis!