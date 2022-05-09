Concert Preview: The Taylor Party at The Pageant



​This Saturday, May 14th, The Pageant is hosting “The Taylor Party – Taylor Swift Night.’

Fans of the megastar musician can come together for the ultimate dance party with other Swifties and die-hards for a night of live music covering the icon’s top hits! Designed to be a party for the ultimate fan, this is an event you’ll want to rally your crew for as you SHAKE IT OFF and shout every word to your favorite songs.

Ticket and info can be found through Ticketmaster. The show begins at 9:30 PM, with doors at 8:30 PM. Are you ready for it?