COOKING, CAROLS AND COCKTAILS (Pt. 2) at The Rep

Celebrating the holidays without loved ones near can be lonely. With that in mind, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis is doing their part to spread some virtual festive cheer with a four-part web series Cooking, Carols and Cocktails.

Continuing the theme of tasty treats and toe-tapping beats, Cooking, Carols and Cocktails highlights St. Louis’ local musicians and chefs along with some fine spirits as well. Episode two begins with a funky set from Paige Alyssa performing live from Delmar Hall. Her set opens with a stirring rendition of Jingle Bells that shakes off the holiday blahs. Later she unwraps positive vibrations with two boppy soul cuts, What’s the Move and The Plug before closing the episode with a beautifully solemn O Come, All Ye Faithful.

Next is a family affair as host and clothing entrepreneur Karl Schmitz interviews his father, Frank Schmitz of BARcelona Tapas (34 N. Central Avenue in Clayton). During his segment, he discusses his journey to St. Louis from Germany and how his passion for Spanish food led him to open his restaurant. He also speaks of how BARcelona has managed to keep most of its staff as it pivoted to family meals, carry out and outdoor dining.

For his demonstration, Chef Schmitz selected Paella Valencia, a traditional dish close to his heart. With a cooking time of nearly an hour, this flavorful recipe, a traditional favorite that originated in the mountains of Spain, features chorizo, three types of Spanish sausage, chicken and mussels mixed with a rice broth accentuated with hints of saffron cooked over an open flame.

The episode concludes with the shaken but not stirred Ginger Vesper, also known as the James Bond Cocktail. This martini, made with great relish by Heather Sharpe, is the perfect nightcap for an evening full of tunes and tapas.

Unable to perform with live audiences, The Rep’s Cooking, Carols and Cocktails takes center stage with a series of four programs that celebrate the creative spirit of St. Louis’ finest chefs, musicians and mixologists. The Rep’s mainstage season begins virtually on March 5th with Little Shop of Horrors.

Presented in collaboration with Once Films, Cooking, Carols and Cocktails screens online through January 1st. Tickets are $15 per episode or $50 for the entire series. For more information, visit repstl.org or call The Rep Box Office at 314-968-4925.