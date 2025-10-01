Concert Review and Photos: Lorna Shore and The Black Dahlia Murder at The Factory

Review and Photos by Cassie Maag

Lorna Shore has created a name for themselves as one of the most innovative forces in deathcore today, fusing punishing riffs with eerie atmospheric layers and guttural vocals that feel otherworldly. Their latest album, I Feel the Everblack Festering Within Me, their fifth release, pushes the boundaries of heaviness even further. Currently on tour with The Black Dahlia Murder, Shadow of Intent & PeelingFlesh they played at The Factory on 9-28-2025, this show definitely did not disappoint.

Heading into their headlining set, the energy in the room was ready. When the curtain finally dropped, the reaction was explosive. The stage production alone was monumental. Easily one of the most immersive and visionary setups I’ve seen at a concert. Paired with their influential sound, it created an experience that felt nothing short of surreal. The breakdowns hit with such intensity it feels like the ground might give way beneath you—a true testament to just how massive their sound has become. It’s clear why Lorna Shore is one of the most talked-about bands in the scene right now. They are fearless, over the top, and unapologetically themselves.

The Black Dahlia Murder once again demonstrated why they are legends in melodic death metal. Their set was intense, powerful, and maintained the same commanding energy that has kept them at the forefront of the genre for decades.

Shadow of Intent delivered a raw set by combining symphonic excellence with brutal deathcore, creating a sound that was both intense and insanely heavy.

PeelingFlesh brought pure aggression, real raw, relentless, and utterly unfiltered. Their set was brief but unforgettable, leaving the crowd both energized and completely wrecked for the rest of the night.

These bands are a clear representation of the evolution of modern deathcore metal: diverse, daring, and utterly fierce & uncompromising. It was more than just a concert; it was a representation and moment that deathcore fans will never forget.