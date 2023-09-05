Concert Preview: Poppy and Pvris w/Pom Pom Squad at The Pageant

By Jerry McGrath

A concert that will defy convention and push you out of your comfort zone. Poppy and Pvris are teaming up with Pom Pom Squad to bring you an out of this world experience for a single night, September 9th @ 7pm. Come and watch as these two great artists bend conventions and power you through a vocal journey that will be an experience like no others.

Come join us for a night unlike any other. Tickets and information can be found through Ticketmaster or by visiting www.thepageant.com. Get your tix today!