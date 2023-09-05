Concert Preview: Flogging Molly at The Pageant

By Jerry McGrath

Flogging Molly graces the stage of the Pageant with The Bronx and Vandoliers on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Witness their one-of-a-kind punk sound that has fueled a spirit for 20 plus years since their start in Molly Malones. Let them sing you Drunken Lullabies as you listen from the Devil’s Dance Floor. It definitely won’t be your Worst Day.

Bring yourself along and listen to guitars and fiddles as the sweet sounds of this Celtic punk group speaks to your soul. Tickets and information can be found through Ticketmaster or by visiting www.thepageant.com. Get your tix today!