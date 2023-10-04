Concert Preview: The Urge at The Pageant

It’s time to Jump Right in, it’s your turn to fly and see THE URGE at the Pageant November 24th at 7:30pm! St Louis’s own will be Open all Night, Gettin Hectic and Brainless as they bring their own particular style of funk to the stage. Don’t ask why, just show up and Say Yeah to rocking the Pageant all night long. Tree One Four and Wisemary will play in support, and bring their own style of local flavor to the stage.

Tickets and Information can be found through Ticketmaster or by visiting www.thepageant.com. Get your tix today!