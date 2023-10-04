Concert Preview: Ashnikko and Tommy Genesis at The Pageant

If you’re looking for something fresh, this is the show for you.

The unique genre-blending pop star Ashnikko and rapper Tommy Genesis are making a stop in St. Louis on Friday, October 13, for their WEEDKILLER tour.

Get ready for some hard hitting tracks as these rebellious artists perform for one night only at the Pageant on Delmar starting at 8pm (doors at 7).

Head on over to www.thepageant.com or find your seats on Ticketmaster, but hurry; this all-ages show is selling out quick. Hope to see you there.