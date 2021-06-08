Concert Preview: The Pixies at The Factory

Legendary rock group The Pixies will play a show at The Factory on Friday, September 17.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. with the show beginning at 8 p.m.

Plus the Clockworks is also on the bill.

Tickets are $69.50 for lower balcony reserved and $49.50 for upper balcony reserved. GA tickets are $39.50.

For more information visit the following site, https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/21005AC1E6470F69