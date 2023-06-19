Concert Preview: Tegan and Sara at The Pageant

​If “all you want to get is – a little bit closer.” Well, now is the chance! Canadian indie rock duo Tegan and Sara are bringing their “Crybaby” tour to St. Louis at The Pageant on Wednesday, June 21st.

The group will be joined by Charlie Hansen. Their latest album released in 2022, with hits like “I Can’t Grow Up,” “Yellow,” and “Smoking Weed Alone” being chart toppers for the alternative siblings that have reinvented the workings of their adolescence. Their latest single, “Girl Talk,” was released just last month. Tickets and information can be found through Ticketmaster or by visiting www.thepageant.com. Get your tix today!