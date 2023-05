Concert Preview: Jelly Roll at Delmar Hall

May 12, 2023 at 10:26 am / by Jeremy Housewright

Country/Rock sensation Jelly Roll will be playing Delmar Hall on Wednesday, June 21 .

The show is presented by 92.3 WIL FM and proceeds will go to impact Youth Outreach.

Lanie Gardner will open the show.

Tickets will go on sale May 19 at 10 AM. GA are $79.99.

Doors open at 7 PM and the show begins at 8 PM.

For more information visit www.thepageant.com.