Concert Preview: Bon Jovi to rock Enterprise Center

Longtime rocker Jon Bon Jovi will bring his band to Enterprise Center on Thursday, April 21.

Bon Jovi is still going strong after nearly 40 years together on the rock music scene. While longtime guitarist Richie Sambora is still missing from the band, guitarist Phil X is more than a reliable fill in.

‘The 2022 Tour’ as it’s aptly named, kicked off April 2nd and has been playing to sold-out crowds since.

Tickets for the show are still available through Tickemaster.com.

Doors for the show will open at 7 p.m. with a slotted 8 p.m. showtime.