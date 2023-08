Concert Photos: Goo Goo Dolls with O.A.R at STL Music Park

August 27, 2023 at 10:10 am / by Jeremy Housewright

The Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R made a stop at STL Music Park on Saturday night for their The Big Night Out Tour.

Just over 4,000 fans enjoyed the beautiful evening and the great rock show.

See our photos below.