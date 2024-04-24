Concert Photos: 311 at Grinders KC

Photos and Review by Ashley Strom.

On April 20th, in Kansas City, music and cannabis enthusiasts packed in at Grinder’s outdoor venue to celebrate the weed-centric holiday with one of their favorite bands, 311.

Proudly put on by Major Marketing Media with sponsorships from Illicit and From the Earth dispensaries, along with several other local KC cannabis businesses. This show, aptly titled, “Don’t Stay Home” featured all local acts and many Strange Music artists and affiliates. With big names such as; Joey Cool, Jehry Robinson, JL BHood, Tay Diggs and Oddboy, Schwem and the popular cover band, KCeMO.

With clear skies and an all-star line-up, this all-ages event was confident to be a banger and it did not disappoint.

In the second year of recreational marijuana being legal in Missouri, there were lots of 4/20 events to choose from. But this show was the best of both worlds and had lots of limited-edition experiences for concertgoers. 311 fans of all ages got there early to get the commemorative 4/20 shirt and poster. Rapper JL BHood is a multi-talented artist and brought his beautiful paintings to share with fans. Several were lucky enough to be able to purchase these one of kind canvases and snapped a selfie to capture the special event. Tay Diggs and Oddboy’s newly released collab beer, titled “Brewski,” was available for the first time outside of where it’s brewed, the Big Rip Brewery.

While fans settled in, DJ Ashton Martin was on the deck getting people warmed up. He’s one of KC’s most notable DJ’s and knows how to welcome a crowd and host a party.

The show officially kicked off at 3pm with local rapper Schwem taking the stage first to get the holiday party started. Kansas City is full of musical talent and Schwem is no exception. He introduced the crowd to one of many high energy and captivating moments that would unfold throughout the day.

The duo, Tay Diggs and Oddboy took the stage next and showed off their diverse personalities and backgrounds. Oddboy is like the Childish Gambino of KC with his expressive dance moves and lyrics. Whereas, Tay Diggs keeps it laid back and is all about business.

Strange Music artist, Jehry Robinson hit the stage next and the crowd already knew his songs. He’s been busy hustling hard, having squeaked on stage from an out of state show the night before. His songs have a positive message about overcoming oneself and were great for the all-ages event. But he kept the energy going and got the crowd grooving and spilling their beer.

After a little 4/20 smoke break, the popular alternative cover band, KCeMo took the stage for a hearty set time of almost 90 minutes. The crowd loved singing and dancing to top hits from their favorite bands like Fall Out Boy, Taking Back Sunday, Panic at the Disco, and The Killers. This band rocked the stage and was on point with all the songs. It was hard to not join in on the fun.

Breaking up the alternative genre, artist JL BHood took to the stage and brought the Midwest grit. With his best friend and MC, Yung Prez, these two kept the crowd hyped up the entire time and filled the stage with can’t miss moments. Practically all the opening artists were on stage and it was a literal house party.

Joey Cool, another Strange Music artist who just renewed his contract with the label, brought a new vibe with his raspy voice. He showed us his swanky style and why you should all know his name. He’s got rapid fire bars that definitely leave no doubts as to why Strange would want to keep him.

While the sun was still shining, 311 graced the stage and gave all their die-hard fans the solid performance and signature sound that leaves them mesmerized. It was a polished show that was definitely worth anyone’s attention and on this cannabis focus holiday. 311 played all the crowd favorites and ones like “Amber” and “Come Original” that will never age. With the venue filled to capacity, it almost felt as if we were on 311’s signature cruise with beach balls flying through the air and a mild breeze. The lights were vibrant, colorful and purposeful with each song. This band may have a mellow vibe and consistent sound, but their show was anything but flat. They held a crowd’s full attention who had been consuming alcohol and smoking weed most of the day.

This band is a sure bet for any concertgoer or promoter and it’s easy to understand why promoter, Mac Mo Green with Major Pac, fought hard to get them to come to Kansas City for this exclusive event and to help bring in his birthday. 311 is one of his favorite bands and this show was quite the birthday celebration that would make anyone jealous.

It was a can’t miss show that was well organized with an all-star lineup that featured Kansas City’s best artists. A truly remarkable event that left a lot of positive impressions on all and one that will be hard to beat for next year.

