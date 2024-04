Concert Photos: Sum 41, The Interruptors and Joey Valence & Brae at The Factory

April 26, 2024 at 7:42 am / by Jeremy Housewright

Sum 41 brought its ‘Tour of the Setting Sum’ Tour to The Factory on April 24.

Opening for the band was The Interruptors, along with Joey Valence & Brae.

Photos by Jen Ruff.

Check out out photos below.