Comedy Preview: Todrick Hall at Delmar Hall

​The eccentric and fantastic Todrick Hall is coming to Delmar Hall on Thursday, March 31st.

The concert will be part of the performer’s ‘The Femuline Tour.’ If Todrick Hall wasn’t on everyone’s radar already, the singer/songwriter/personality made sure to change that after his appearance on the ninth season of American Idol.

After that, he only garnered more positive attention with his YouTube videos, rather it be covering songs, original music, parodies, etc. Breaking more into the music scene, this tour will feature several hits from the artist’s previous ‘Femuline’ albums, with the Reloaded version serving up asnothing shy of iconic. Tickets and more information about the event can be found on Ticketmaster.

So don’t forget your Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels, AND TICKETS and come by for some epic performances and death drops serving you all night!