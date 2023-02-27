Anthony Becht talks about his 2-0 Battlehawks

St. Louis head coach Anthony Becht was happy to get the win on Thursday night over Seattle, but he is not satisfied with his team’s performance.

“It was a great finish,” Becht said. “Guys played hard for four quarters which is great, but we left a lot of plays out on the field.”

The 20-18 win puts St. Louis at 2-0 going into their week 3 road contest at the D.C Defenders who are also 2-0.

Once again, the Battlehawks relied on quarterback AJ McCarron to lead the team on a final drive to get the win. McCarron drove the team down the field to give kicker Donald Hageman a chance to win the game. Hageman drilled a 44-yard field goal as time expired to get St. Louis the victory.

Becht praised his kicker for coming through in the clutch.

“He was able to step up and make that,” he said. “That’s good for him. Hopefully that’s a springboard for him to get mentally clean and clear moving forward for us.”

McCarron finished 22 of 36 for 182 yards with a touchdown. Becht was critical of his receivers for struggling on some of the drives.

“We got to come down with some of these catches for AJ,” Becht said. “We need guys to make plays. We left a lot of plays out on the field.”

Defensively, the Battlehawks forced three turnovers in the win.

“Defensively, it was a big challenge for us with June Jones’ style offense,” Becht said. “Causing three turnovers and making key stops was a positive.”

The coach admits, he’s happy to be 2-0, but thinks the best is yet to come from the Battlehawks.

“Being 2-0 is exciting,” he said. “These close games will help us grow. I look big picture, When we put it together and play four quarters of football, that could be really good.”

St. Louis will play at the D.C. Defenders on noon on Sunday. The game will be shown on FX.