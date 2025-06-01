A Perfect Circle, Puscifer and Primus members take audience for a ride at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

By Jerry McGrath

Be…Present.

Marked words to open the concert. Maynard, in typical fashion, addresses the crowd. “Unplug” and instead “plug into each other”. A call to simply enjoy the next 3 hours of life for what it is. Put your phones away….stop recording life, and live it.

Fronting Puscifer and A Perfect Circle, joined by Primus, all on stage at the same time, the next three hours were a whirl of musical mastery, as each band took turns through 3 distinct acts, entertaining the crowd. As the night drove deeper, the bands would start to intermingle…. Les playing bass on A Perfect Circle Song, Maynard and Carina singing in on Primus’ ‘Little Lord Fentynal’ and…it worked. Seamlessly interwoven….one brief, 10 minute intermission being the only interruption. At one point, Clownvis showed up on stage to play ping pong with the band members, to the delight of the crowd and the songs paraded on.

The lights dazzled….the stage show moved. Hearing Primus’ deep cut of “My Name is Mud” got the crowd moving. Puscifer’s rendition of Indigo Children keeps it moving, while A Perfect Circle roared with Judith, Outsider and other well known hits. The night winds down with Primus and South Bound Pacadrym before all three bands join in on a new version of Puscifer’s ‘Grand Canyon’….a song that Maynard believes is his most complex, and thus, the one he is most proud of.

Review the full setlist below, a fufilling 31 songs from all three bands.

https://www.setlist.fm/setlist/a-perfect-circle-puscifer-and-primus/2025/hollywood-casino-amphitheatre-maryland-heights-mo-1353f9bd.html

